Advertisement

LSU’s Tiger Stadium to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Texas A&M football is scheduled to play LSU on Nov. 27 away at Tiger Stadium.
(Source: Jacques Doucet/WAFB)
(Source: Jacques Doucet/WAFB)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - Louisiana State University will require all home football game attendees 12 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test in order to enter Tiger Stadium.

The official LSU football Twitter account (@LSUfootball) posted the announcement on Tuesday.

“LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry,” the tweet states.

“LSU Athletics will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry, further masking requirements, pop-up vaccination events, FAQs, and more – as they are finalized. The first update will be posted on Friday, August 27,” the tweet thread continues.

LSU is a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) along with Texas A&M University. Texas A&M football is scheduled to play LSU on Nov. 27 away at Tiger Stadium.

KBTX has reached out to the Texas A&M athletic department for comment.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department...
Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge
A crash slowed down traffic on the Highway 6 feeder road Monday morning.
Feeder road turnaround at William D. Fitch and Highway 6 back open
As the newest Aggies begin to moving in to the residence halls ahead of the new school year,...
Texas A&M’s COVID numbers continue to rise as new Aggies begin moving in over the weekend

Latest News

COVID in Context: Aug. 24
COVID in Context: See vaccinations by racial, ethnic demographics in Brazos County
Preston Todd, 23, and Alexandrea Fontes, 24
Bryan pair facing several felony drug charges after CSPD raids
Texas State Capitol Building (Provided by Wikimedia Commons)
Texas House solidifies quorum with burst of returning Democrats but has only two weeks left to pass jam-packed agenda
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard