National Hurricane Center: Medium odds for tropical development near the Gulf by the weekend

Multiple forecast models bring tropical development into the Gulf of Mexico by late weekend
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center continues to increase development odds in the Caribbean by the end of the week or early weekend. As of Monday evening’s update, the agency gave a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean a 50% chance for formation over the next 5 days.

There is moderate to high confidence tropical development will occur near or in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. What is unknown, as this is still a ragged, messy area of clouds and rain, are the particulars of where is it headed, what will it form into, who will experience impacts, and when those impacts will be. While the overall concern for Southeast Texas is currently low due to the uncertainty, it is not zero. This will remain a system to monitor over the next 7 to 10 days. It is likely that the 48-hour and 5-day odds will continue to increase over the next 72 hours.

The National Hurricane Center has a medium chance for multiple areas of interest to turn into...
The National Hurricane Center has a medium chance for multiple areas of interest to turn into some sort of tropical development in the Atlantic by the early weekend(KBTX)

As of Monday’s updates, the Hurricane Center has also marked two other tropical waves in the Atlantic for potential development over the next 5 days. Both waves close to the coast of Africa hold a medium, 40% chance for development as they move generally west-northwest.

The next named storms of the season would be called Ida, Julian, and Kate when they form. These three potential tropical systems come quickly after Fred, Grace, and Henri made landfall over the past week and a half in Florida, Mexico, and Rhode Island, respectfully.

More details regarding the tropics are included in the video above.

