NOW OPEN: The Einkorn Kitchen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Einkorn Kitchen is a new bakery in downtown Bryan featuring lunch items and products with Einkorn instead of gluten.

“Einkorn is the original wheat,” said Victoria Pruett, The Einkorn Kitchen owner. “It’s never been hybridized or changed in any way, so a lot of people who are gluten sensitive or celiac find that they can enjoy it without the inflammation and stomach problems and stuff like that come along with modern wheat.”

Pruett’s goal with the restaurant is to make people more aware of einkorn and make the product more accessible.

“So right now if people want to enjoy einkorn flour you can buy the flour itself and make everything from scratch or there is one company that sells little cookies or some crackers, but there is not any solution for filling your pantry or filling your freezer with ready-to-eat einkorn products and so I really wanted to make that available for people,” said Pruett.

The menu at Einkorn Kitchen features sandwiches and soups all made with organic, natural ingredients, and of course Einkorn.

If you are in need of a sweet treat, there are also baked goods like chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, banana bread, and more.

Pruett says she will also have a sweet treat of the day, which will showcase seasonal desserts like lemon bars, banana putting with vanilla wafers, and more.

Beyond eating in the bakery, there are also goods available for pickup from just classic einkorn flour to tortillas, bread, various einkorn cake mixes, stovetop stuffing, gifts, and more.

Pruett adds that custom bakery orders can be made as well.

The Einkorn Kitchen will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is located at 203 North Bryan Ave. in Bryan.

For inspiration on how to use einkorn, click here.

Ever heard of Einkorn? Experts say it’s the original wheat. New bakery The Einkorn Kitchen officially opens at 10 a.m. in Downtown Bryan and will be serving lunch and all baked goods made with the grain. Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.