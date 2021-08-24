Advertisement

One suspect in August armed robbery arrested in Bryan

Robert Parker Feltus, 25, was arrested in connection to a robbery at Dollar General on FM 60 near Lake Somerville
Robert Parker Feltus, 25
Robert Parker Feltus, 25
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to an armed robbery that happened Aug. 14.

Robert Parker Feltus, 25, was arrested at a Bryan apartment complex and charged with aggravated robbery. The sheriff’s office said Feltus is connected to the robbery at Dollar General on FM 60 near Lake Somerville.

Feltus is the second suspect law enforcement has identified in the Aug. 14 robbery. The sheriff’s office was serving a warrant to James Matalice Smith, who was also connected to this robbery, on Aug. 17 when Smith shot Chief Deputy John Pollock, began an 8-hour standoff, shot a trooper and was ultimately killed by law enforcement.

The Bryan Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the sheriff’s office with Feltus’ arrest.

