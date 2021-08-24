Texas A&M Football Places Nine on 2021 Preseason All-SEC Teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M football placed a program-best nine student-athletes on the 2021 Preseason Coaches’ All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, announced Tuesday by the league office.
The junior trio of Isaiah Spiller, Jalen Wydermyer and Kenyon Green represented the Maroon & White on the first team while DeMarvin Leal and Ainias Smith were among the second-team selections. Jayden Peevy, Leon O’Neal Jr. and Smith rounded out the All-SEC Aggies on the third team. Smith was named to the second team as a return specialist and earned third team status at wide receiver and all-purpose back.
A&M’s previous record of All-SEC honorees was eight, set last season. This marks the 19th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team.
The Aggies will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU against Kent State.
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Evan Neal, Alabama
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Cade Mays, Tennessee
C
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Zachary Carter, Florida
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB
Christian Harris, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Josh Jobe, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
JT Daniels, Georgia
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Zamir White, Georgia
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
George Pickens, Georgia
TE
Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL
Ed Ingram, LSU
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C
Nick Brahms, Auburn
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Ali Gaye, LSU
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
LB
Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Ventrell Miller, Florida
DB
Elias Ricks, LSU
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Smoke Monday, Auburn
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*
Mac Brown, Ole Miss*
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn*
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
RB
Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*
WR
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Jacob Copeland, Florida*
Jermaine Burton, Georgia*
TE
Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL
Austin Deculus, LSU
Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*
Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
Ty Clary, Arkansas*
C
Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Travon Walker, Georgia
Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
LB
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M*
Lewis Cine, Georgia*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Grant McKinniss, Missouri
RS
Kearis Jackson, Georgia