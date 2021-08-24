Texas A&M Signs Tyrece Radford

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball added to its 2021-22 roster with the signing of versatile playmaker and Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford on Tuesday.

“We are extremely fortunate to add a player such as Tyrece Radford to our program,” assistant coach Devin Johnson said. “His ability to make plays not only for himself but everyone around him makes his addition impactful in so many ways. Aggieland will definitely appreciate his hard work and the way he attacks each possession. Tyrece will no doubt become a fan favorite!”

During his two-year career at Virginia Tech, Radford appeared in 50 games, making 47 starts. He averaged 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor. The guard added 41 steals and 17 blocks.

Last season, he averaged 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds to go along with 2.1 assists per game. He scored a season-high 21 points against South Florida on 9-of-12 shooting, and in the NCAA Tournament, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native tallied 18 points against Florida. In the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, he registered his third game with at least 20 points, with a 20-point outing against North Carolina.

Radford, who redshirted during the 2018-19 season, averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds as a redshirt freshman in 2019-20. He shined in his first season of play as he recorded three double-doubles including a 21-point, 13-rebound performance at Wake Forest. Radford scored a career-high 26 points against Miami (Fla.) and added 10 rebounds.

Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, Radford started all four years at McKinley High School. As a senior, he averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, leading the Panthers to the state semifinals, and he was named second team all-state.