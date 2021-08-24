Advertisement

Two Tuesday morning crashes slowed College Station traffic

All roads and lanes are reopen
A crash on Highway 6 left a car partly hanging off a ledge of the overpass’s embankment.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station saw a pair of crashes Tuesday morning.

At the intersection of Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station police say an SUV attempted to make a U-turn from northbound Texas Avenue to southbound Texas Avenue. The SUV was hit by a car going southbound.

The car’s driver suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Along Harvey Road and Highway 6, a car ended up hanging off a ledge of the overpass’s embankment, according to police. Two cars were traveling southbound on Highway 6 when a third car entered the highway from an on ramp and swerved directly into the inside left lane. Police say to avoid a collision with the third car, the car in the inside lane swerved onto the inside shoulder. That car then swerved right and collided with the car driving on the outside lane. The swerve caused both cars to leave the right side of the roadway.

The car from the inside lane ended up partly hanging off the ledge. Police say no one was injured.

Our crews putting in some work this morning at the Harvey Rd and Hwy 6 intersection. No injuries reported.

Posted by College Station Fire Department on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

