‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The photos of 19-year-old Ethan Snook in his Covenant hospital bed are tough to look at for his father, Erich.

“It kills me,” he said.

Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital room. (Courtesy: Snook family)

“Seeing Ethan what he looks like right now versus what he looked like before... it will take the biggest strongest person, it’ll tear ‘em down to nothing,” Snook added.

His son has been in the ICU, on a ventilator and heavily sedated for weeks now. On Monday, he was transferred to Medical City Hospital in Plano to continue his treatment.

Snook says both he and his son caught the virus in late July.

The only difference, Erich had received his first vaccine shot but his son had not.

“Young kids, they think they’re invincible and think it can’t happen to them. I’m here to tell you it can happen and it will happen and he’s proof of it. It hit him and it hit him hard.”

“He did mention to me that hindsight’s 2020. He wished he would have taken it,” Christina Weathers, Ethan’s aunt, said.

Weathers is a registered nurse in Oklahoma. She’s been Ethan’s advocate more than three and a half hours away.

“It’s sad enough when it happens to people in New York and in other states, but when it’s one of your own it’s really hard,” she said. “Look at this perfectly health 19-year-old nephew of mine that has no underlying health issues that’s fighting for his life.”

Doctors have warned the family, Ethan could have lung damage and it’s unclear how long he’ll remain in the hospital.

But his odds are looking better now, than they did a month ago.

“When he first went in the hospital, they were telling me he only had a 20 to 30% chance of survival,” Snook said.

Doctors assured Snook that because he had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that could be the reason why he didn’t end up hospitalized too.

Now he joins his son in Plano as he continues to battle this virus.

