Advertisement

‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant

Ethan Snook told his aunt before going on the ventilator that he wished he was vaccinated. That was more than two weeks ago.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The photos of 19-year-old Ethan Snook in his Covenant hospital bed are tough to look at for his father, Erich.

“It kills me,” he said.

Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital room.(Courtesy: Snook family)

“Seeing Ethan what he looks like right now versus what he looked like before... it will take the biggest strongest person, it’ll tear ‘em down to nothing,” Snook added.

His son has been in the ICU, on a ventilator and heavily sedated for weeks now. On Monday, he was transferred to Medical City Hospital in Plano to continue his treatment.

Snook says both he and his son caught the virus in late July.

The only difference, Erich had received his first vaccine shot but his son had not.

“Young kids, they think they’re invincible and think it can’t happen to them. I’m here to tell you it can happen and it will happen and he’s proof of it. It hit him and it hit him hard.”

“He did mention to me that hindsight’s 2020. He wished he would have taken it,” Christina Weathers, Ethan’s aunt, said.

Weathers is a registered nurse in Oklahoma. She’s been Ethan’s advocate more than three and a half hours away.

“It’s sad enough when it happens to people in New York and in other states, but when it’s one of your own it’s really hard,” she said. “Look at this perfectly health 19-year-old nephew of mine that has no underlying health issues that’s fighting for his life.”

Doctors have warned the family, Ethan could have lung damage and it’s unclear how long he’ll remain in the hospital.

But his odds are looking better now, than they did a month ago.

“When he first went in the hospital, they were telling me he only had a 20 to 30% chance of survival,” Snook said.

Doctors assured Snook that because he had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that could be the reason why he didn’t end up hospitalized too.

Now he joins his son in Plano as he continues to battle this virus.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department...
Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge
A crash slowed down traffic on the Highway 6 feeder road Monday morning.
Feeder road turnaround at William D. Fitch and Highway 6 back open
As the newest Aggies begin to moving in to the residence halls ahead of the new school year,...
Texas A&M’s COVID numbers continue to rise as new Aggies begin moving in over the weekend

Latest News

COVID in Context: Aug. 24
COVID in Context: See vaccinations by racial, ethnic demographics in Brazos County
(Source: Jacques Doucet/WAFB)
LSU’s Tiger Stadium to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications