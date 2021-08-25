Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention partnering with Promises Brazos Valley to host outreach event next week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is partnering with Promises Brazos Valley to host a public outreach even for anyone who has been affected by suicide.

The event is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature a number of speakers, including Brazos Valley elected officials and people who have struggled with suicide and substance abuse issues.

”Suicide is so difficult to talk about, and it doesn’t do it justice if you’re on like, say a Zoom meeting, like we did with the COVID shutdowns and things like that,” Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention President Doug Vance said. “To be able to meet people who have struggled with the same issue, in person, you really can’t beat that. That human connection is so important.”

The event kicks off National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Those who attend will also learn more about the services both organizations provide, and snacks and drinks will be provided.

“We’re here to offer hope,” Vance said. “If people will contact us, we can get them to the right resources and help. We can invite them to our peer support groups, which are very, very beneficial to people, and we can show that there’s hope to get through this very difficult period in their life.”

Vance says some of the mental health conditions and illnesses that could lead to suicide, like depression and PTSD, will also be discussed.

“We’re going to talk about how to recognize the signs and symptoms in yourself or others who might be struggling with depression or suicide,” Vance said. “We’re going to talk about the relationship between substance abuse and suicide prevention, so we’ll have a lot of different discussions in those areas.”

The event will be held at Promises Brazos Valley located at 3550 Normand Drive in College Station.

If you’re struggling with suicide and need resources, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Press 1 after dialing to reach the Veterans and Military Crisis Line. You can also text “HELLO” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.

