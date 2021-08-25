Advertisement

Brenham beats Rudder in District 19-5A opener

Brenham Cubs
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham volleyball team beat Rudder Tuesday night 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 at The Armory in the District 19-5A opener for both teams.

Asani McGee led Rudder with 12 kills. Neeley Rutledge finished the match with 10 kills. Gabby Baker had 19 digs.

Rudder will return to action August 26 playing in the Dayton Tournament. Brenham will open up play in the Battle of the Brazos Tournament on August 26.

