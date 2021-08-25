Burleson County’s Chief Deputy, wife discuss road to recovery following shooting

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County’s Chief Deputy is thankful to be alive and appreciative of all the support since last Tuesday when he was shot in the face while serving a warrant.

John Pollock knows countless people have been praying for him after he was seriously injured last week.

“You know I’m thankful to be alive,” said Pollock. “Luckily my injuries are just to my jaw so they’re not too terribly incapacitating, but I have my arms, my hands, my life. I can still work.”

He and his wife Rhonda met with KBTX Wednesday afternoon after seeing his surgeon, who said Pollock’s road to recovery looks good.

“Obviously you can see that my mouth is wired shut. The doctor told me today that’s six to eight weeks and then the device here will be about three months and then they’ll have to determine whether or not I’ll need more bone grafts. The bullet entered right here where the Band-Aid is,” said Chief Pollock.

Friday, he received a warm welcome on FM 60 as he was escorted from the hospital back home to Burleson County. People lined the road to show their support.

“You know the community response has been overwhelming. I just can’t thank the community enough, the doctors the medical staff,” he said.

“We’re very grateful that he has made the recovery he has. It’s quick and for him to have been shot on Tuesday and to have gone home by Friday that’s amazing,” said Rhonda.

Rhonda says the love shown by their community is helping

“He was truly loved you know, that people just respected him and loved him and just they were you know pulling for us, for him to get home,” she added.

Pollock retired for a week before joining the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy. He plans to return to work Monday.

“We’re ready to get things back to normal as we can be. I don’t want this to define me. I don’t want this to define this community. What happened to me happened. It’s over,” he said.

Pollock also met the State Trooper who was shot during last week’s standoff when they were both hospitalized. He said he was grateful to meet that Trooper and his family.

Trooper Joshua Strawn was released from the hospital after being shot in the arm.

The gunman responsible for the shootings was killed following an 8-hour standoff.

“You know I’m thankful to be alive.” Some amazing news and great visit with friend, John Pollock. The Burleson County Chief Deputy and his wife sat down with me today to talk about his road to recovery. Hear from them at six and ten! @KBTXNews @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @hfallskbtx pic.twitter.com/NbbMhtk8wk — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) August 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.