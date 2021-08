CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Kadie Hartman had 13 kills Tuesday night at Hornet Gym to help Caldwell rally past Madisonville 23-25, 25-11, 26-24, 16-25, and 15-11.

Caldwell will be in Navasota starting Thursday to participate in the Navasota Touranment.

