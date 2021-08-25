Advertisement

College station business replaces child’s stolen bike

Landen Watson on his new bike.
Landen Watson on his new bike.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this month Landen Watson was playing near a church parking lot in College Station when his bike was stolen.

“I was over there, looking around to see if there were any turtles and when I got back up it was gone,” said Watson.

Watson’s mother, Gwynndolyn Ellis says the bike had just been replaced after his first one was stolen weeks prior.

“It upset me that someone would just take a kid’s bike,” said Ellis. " We instantly went out and tried to ride around and look for it. We didn’t have any luck so I thought to use our community Facebook pages to try and find the bike.”

Ellis’ post caught the attention of Aggieland Power Washing owner, Robert Brynes.

“It showed a kid that got his bike stolen and that brought back a lot of feelings for me because when I was his age my bike was stolen,” said Brynes.

Ellis says Brynes, a stranger to her and her son, reached out offering to purchase a new bike.

“Mr. Byrnes kindly stepped in and said his company would replace my son’s bike for him and bought him the exact same bike,” said Ellis. “I actually cried that morning, I was getting ready for work and I was like ‘wow’ we moved here about a year ago, this was the right move it’s a great community to live in.”

Watson says he’s thankful for Byrnes’s generous donation.

“I feel like someone was very grateful for me and it was very helpful,” said Watson.

Byrnes says he’s happy to give back any way he can to a community that’s supported him for years.

“With all the negative going on we all have to try just a little bit to put a little positive out there,” said Byrnes.

