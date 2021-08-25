CSPD says convicted drug dealer arrested again for selling meth

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted drug dealer was arrested again for selling meth at a local hotel.

College Station police were called out to the hotel in the 600 block of Texas Avenue after someone was reportedly harassing guests just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Police found Darius Tubs, 39, sitting at one of the outdoor tables with another man.

According to authorities, Tubbs had a bag full of more than a dozen individually packaged baggies of crystal meth.

Police say he’s been convicted of manufacture and delivery several times.

He’s now facing the same charge again.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.