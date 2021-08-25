Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - I-45 southbound between Huntsville and Madisonville remain closed as crews work to clear a deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers.

Emergency responders on scene say one of the trucks crossed the median and struck the other.

Two fatalities have been reported.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.