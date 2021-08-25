Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - I-45 southbound between Huntsville and Madisonville remain closed as crews work to clear a deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers.
Emergency responders on scene say one of the trucks crossed the median and struck the other.
Two fatalities have been reported.
