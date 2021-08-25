Fisher: Haynes King to start at QB for Aggies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a spring and fall that saw first-team reps split among mainly King and Zach Calzada, Jimbo Fisher says they’ve found their guy at quarterback for the 2021-2022 Aggie Football season.

Fisher made the announcement on Houston ESPNRadio affiliate 97.5FM early Wednesday.

The second-year athlete played two games in 2020 as a freshman, tallying 102 total yards and throwing a touchdown pass against #2 Alabama in his college debut.

QB1 = @haynes_king10



Head Coach Jimbo Fisher tells @johngranato and @LanceZierlein on ESPN 97.5 FM that King is QB1 to open the season on Sept. 4 at home vs. Kent State. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/4aKBbcKEkk — Texas A&M Athletics Communications (@12thmanPR) August 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.