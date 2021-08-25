Advertisement

Fisher: Haynes King to start at QB for Aggies

King will start against Kent State September 4th at Kyle Field
Haynes King has been named the starter just over a week ahead of the Aggies' home opener...
Haynes King has been named the starter just over a week ahead of the Aggies' home opener against Kent State.(cleared)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a spring and fall that saw first-team reps split among mainly King and Zach Calzada, Jimbo Fisher says they’ve found their guy at quarterback for the 2021-2022 Aggie Football season.

Fisher made the announcement on Houston ESPNRadio affiliate 97.5FM early Wednesday.

The second-year athlete played two games in 2020 as a freshman, tallying 102 total yards and throwing a touchdown pass against #2 Alabama in his college debut.

