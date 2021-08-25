Fisher: Haynes King to start at QB for Aggies
King will start against Kent State September 4th at Kyle Field
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a spring and fall that saw first-team reps split among mainly King and Zach Calzada, Jimbo Fisher says they’ve found their guy at quarterback for the 2021-2022 Aggie Football season.
Fisher made the announcement on Houston ESPNRadio affiliate 97.5FM early Wednesday.
The second-year athlete played two games in 2020 as a freshman, tallying 102 total yards and throwing a touchdown pass against #2 Alabama in his college debut.
