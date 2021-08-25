Henry To Be Inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Texas A&M Track & Field Head Coach Pat Henry will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 this weekend, at the Natchitoches Events Center.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.” Henry said. “I loved my time at LSU it was a great 17 years, and it will be fun to head back and see some of the others being inducted. It’s a very prestigious group and to be included is truly an honor.”

Henry amassed 19 Southeastern Conference titles and 27 NCAA indoor and outdoor championships during his time leading the LSU Track & Field program from 1988-2004. He led the women’s team to 10 consecutive national outdoor titles from 1988-97.

In 1989, he led the men’s and women’s NCAA outdoor titles, becoming the first school to sweep both titles in the same year. LSU would repeat in 1990. Henry led the Texas A&M Track & Field program to a three-peat sweep between 2009-11 as the Aggies became the first school in NCAA history to achieve a “triple-double”.