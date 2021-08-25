Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station football enters 2021 with high expectations. The Cougars are ranked 3rd in 5A Division I in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason rankings.

College Station will have a lot of experience with seven starters returning on both sides of the ball. Several players are also three-year starters, so the chemistry between senior quarterback Jett Huff and his receivers will be big for the Purple and Black. After falling in the second round of the playoffs the past three years, this group of seniors is hungry for more.

”Now that we’re seniors I think the confidence is as high as it’s been,” explained College Station senior quarterback Jett Huff. “I think everybody has the same goal in mind, and we know we can do it,” Huff added.

“We’re looking forward to getting deeper in the playoffs, deeper than the second round,” College Station senior defensive back Byron Johnson said. “I think that’s one of the big goals as a senior class. We don’t really want to leave the school without getting to the biggest stage of the game, so I think getting to the final game without losing is a big one for us,” Johnson added.

“Our expectations are really high,” exclaimed College Station senior tight end Houston Thomas. “Our whole coaching staff and whole roster think that we’re going to win state so that’s the goal. We’ve just been working hard every day to do that,” Thomas added.

The Cougars open their season with a Thursday night kickoff against Hutto in Pflugerville.

