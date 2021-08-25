Hometown Heroes: Rudder Rangers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are hoping the third year under Head Coach Eric Ezar is the charm. The Rangers posted a 5 and 5 record two years ago and last season went 1 better at 6 and 4. It was just the second winning season in program history.

Rudder welcomes 15 starters back this season and most of them have multiple years of varsity experience and that has the Rangers excited about this season as they zero in on earning their first playoff berth in program history.

“We’re really excited because we have a lot of kids that played on varsity for three years,” said Rudder Head Coach Eric Ezar. “We have a lot of three-year starters coming back and so we are very excited about that. When we first came here we went 5 and 5. Which is one of the best records that they have had. Last year we went 6 and 4 which was the second-best record in Rudder history. We just feel like we just keep on climbing and we think we have a chance for a really special season,” wrapped up the three-year Ranger sideline boss.

“I think we have improved on a lot all ready such as our returning D-line already coming back with 4/5ths of it is return next year,” said Rudder offensive and defensive lineman Jason Batiste.

“I think this year we’ve just got to finish! We’ve got to be able to finish games and be more disciplined on both sides of the ball and I think that is what we are trying to go for is being more discipline and finishing,” concluded Rudder senior quarterback E.J. Ezar.

Rudder will have to replace one of their big offensive weapons from a year ago in Keithron Lee. The Rangers will kick off the season Friday night at 7:30 against Bastrop at Merrill Green Stadium.

