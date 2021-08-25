Huntsville’s opening football game canceled

The season opener on August 27 at Bowers Stadium has been canceled. Worthing High School of Houston Texas, confirmed the cancelation of play against Huntsville today, August 24th, stating unforeseen circumstances.

Huntsville will host a scrimmage on Thursday, August 25th at Hornet Field vs. the Waller Bulldogs. The scrimmage will begin at 6:00 pm. There is no charge for the scrimmage.

While the stadium seating is limited to first come first serve, we encourage fans to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the old rivalry of Huntsville and Waller.

Senior Night will be moved to the October 8th home game against Lamar Consolidated HS. More information regarding Senior night will be forthcoming in the next several weeks.