New Grimes County Justice Center to be finished by October

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County’s new Justice Center is seeing some more delays in construction.

The new facility in Anderson is now expected to open sometime in October, instead of this month.

The Justice Center will have new courtroom space, house county offices and is being built next to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office with a secure corridor to transport inmates to court.

The County Judge says they’ve seen delays from the weather and the pandemic.

Sheriff Don Sowell said the new building will have many benefits for residents.

“I think all the judges and all of the other offices, district clerk, county clerk, tax collector - assessor and all the other offices are looking forward to it. The district attorney, county attorney all of them are ready to make their moves and I know the courts will be a lot safer,” said Sowell.

The County broke ground on that project December 31, 2019. Construction was initially expected to take a year to complete.

