Pediatricians recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as younger age group trials come to a close

By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As younger age group trials for the COVID-19 vaccine come to a close, some pediatricians say it is critical to get your child vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says he expects his company’s COVID-19 vaccine trial for ages 5-11 to be complete next month. After that, it will be up to the FDA to either approve it, or give it emergency use approval.

With that in mind, Texas Children’s Pediatrics Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Dr. Stan Spinner says it’s important to get your child a vaccine once they are able to.

“When you look at the risk versus the benefit, I think if you look at it as a parent, you go with what is obvious, which is that the benefits far outweighs the risk,” said Spinner.

Spinner says right now, they are seeing the largest number of children being hospitalized with the virus. He says it’s worrying him that young children are being put on ventilators.

“We are seeing larger numbers of children infected than I can ever recall seeing in the entire pandemic,” said Spinner.

Some parents that spoke with KBTX say it was a no-brainer when it came to getting their child vaccinated once they were eligible. Others, say they have been hesitant, worrying about what they are putting in their child’s body.

“As a mom you are worried about all the things and what you are putting in a kid’s body,” said a College Station mom. “But at the same time, how many people go to fast food every day and give their kids stuff. So, it is kind of, you just kind of have to take the risk.”

Spinner says as parents try to decide what is best for their child, they need to keep in mind what they could be risking with their decision.

“Without that vaccine, they can get sick, and they have to live with the understanding that they [could] have prevented something that they didn’t prevent,” said Spinner. “I have seen that happen to parents, and it is a burden that no one should have to bare.”

