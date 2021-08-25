Advertisement

Teen fatally shot in Huntsville

(Source: Gray News)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 16 year old dead.

According to police, around 7:15 p.m., on Aug. 24, a vehicle was traveling around MLK and Thomason Street. Numerous gun shots were fired into the vehicle, with at least one round striking the victim, who was a passenger.

The driver of the vehicle then drove to Eastham Thomason Park and called police.

When police arrived on scene they began performing first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Huntsville Police Detectives say anyone with information should call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

“We are working diligently to identify and bring the suspect to justice,” said Chief Keven Lunsford.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deacon Anderson Hines
Bryan mother loses unborn baby due to COVID-19
Preston Todd, 23, and Alexandrea Fontes, 24
Bryan pair facing several felony drug charges after CSPD raids
Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment
Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries

Latest News

At-home COVID-19 tests.
Health officials stress at-home testing not as accurate, needs confirmation, as local testing sites close
New Grimes County Justice Center to be finished by October
Landen Watson on his new bike.
College station business replaces child’s stolen bike
Eyes are on a tropical wave in the Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system over the...
Tropical development likely in the Gulf of Mexico by or before next week