Teen fatally shot in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 16 year old dead.

According to police, around 7:15 p.m., on Aug. 24, a vehicle was traveling around MLK and Thomason Street. Numerous gun shots were fired into the vehicle, with at least one round striking the victim, who was a passenger.

The driver of the vehicle then drove to Eastham Thomason Park and called police.

When police arrived on scene they began performing first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Huntsville Police Detectives say anyone with information should call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

“We are working diligently to identify and bring the suspect to justice,” said Chief Keven Lunsford.

