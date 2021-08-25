Telehealth critical to expanding access to mental healthcare

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization says Americans’ access to mental health faces more challenges than ever before. According to a recent national poll by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Americans reported a significant increase in stigma-related barriers to treatment for mental health disorders.

The results also suggest difficulties in finding affordable mental healthcare and racial and socioeconomic disparities in access to those resources. But there’s a silver lining according to the NAMI Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Duckworth. He said the pandemic has created more opportunities to combat both through telehealth.

“People use telehealth and telephone sessions at very high rates,” Dr. Duckworth explained, “that’s really important because telehealth was not a procedure that was employed before the pandemic.”

He said while telehealth certainly hasn’t been perfected, it’s entered the conversation and has already expanded the reach for local mental health resources like our local NAMI Brazos Valley chapter.

“This is a whole new way of delivering care,” said Dr. Duckworth, “the no-show rate for teletherapy is known to be very low. So most clinicians, feel that this is effective for them as well.”

The other silver lining of the pandemic, he said, was the spotlight it gave to mental health. He says he hopes more Americans feel comfortable talking about mental health issues.

“My hope is the shame that commonly travels with mental health conditions will soften, as it becomes a more ordinary part of life,” Dr. Duckworth explained.

