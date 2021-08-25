Advertisement

Time to dust off the rain gear!

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
After a few blue sky, hot August days -- changes are in the forecast as the Brazos Valley falls on the underbelly of an area of high pressure pulling away from Texas. With an east to west flow overhead, waves of mid-level tropical moisture -- rain making moisture -- will slide back into our atmosphere, providing the chance for scattered rain and a couple healthy downpours over the next few days. The first chance comes late Wednesday with a 30% chance for rain as west moving, scattered wet weather will try to reach the area from Louisiana and far East Texas. With the moisture in place, scattered rain will be possible again Thursday with the daytime heat. Friday brings the highest moisture to our atmosphere, kicking up another 40% chance for scattered rain and tropical downpours from afternoon through just after sunset.

Biggest question mark in the forecast going forward: tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. The skeleton of what is expected to be a tropical system in the Gulf by late weekend is moving westbound through the Caribbean for a couple of days. At this time, it is too early to know specifics -- what this becomes, how strong it becomes, where it goes, and where the impacts land -- with forecast data being spread anywhere from the Gulf Coast of Mexico to Louisiana. What has been decently consistent in the data: impacts may not be confined around the center of this could-be-tropical system. Rain and wind potential is (again) uncertain for early-to-mid next week but is something that needs to be monitored over the coming days...

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain by evening. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

