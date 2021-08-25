Treat of the Day: Navasota FD rescues kitten

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A kitten in Navasota is safe and sound after being rescued by members of the Navasota Fire Department on Wednesday morning.

A resident there heard meows coming from a storm drain and called the Navasota Animal Shelter. When they arrived, they quickly realized the kitten was stuck in the storm drain. So they called the Navasota Fire Department.

Members of the B-shift fire team responded and were able to rescue the kitty cat around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was a bit shaken up, but he’s expected to be OK. A representative with the animal shelter says the kitten is about eight or nine weeks old. He’ll stay with the animal shelter to recover before he becomes available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.