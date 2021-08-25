Advertisement

Tropical development likely in the Gulf of Mexico by or before next week

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is growing confidence that some sort of tropical system will form in the Caribbean later this week, and travel into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center, in step with widespread model data, has upped our already much-watched tropical wave in the southern Caribbean to a high (80%) chance for development into a tropical depression or stronger within the next 5 days.

While confidence in formation has grown, there is still a large amount of uncertainty on exactly where this system will go, but this will be worth monitoring from Mexico to Mississippi.

For the Brazos Valley: To re-iterate, there is far from a reason for concern at this point. IF we are to see any impacts from this system, the time frame is becoming more clear as an early/mid week NEXT week. Beyond saying some heavy rain and added wind is possible, there is not much more we know, yet.

As of Wednesday, there is still not enough organization for model data to grasp and create a consistent or accurate forecast 5 to 7 days out. Data has suggested a tropical system making landfall of various strengths, anywhere from the Texas / Mexico border near Brownsville to the Middle Texas Coast to Central Lousiana. Exact impacts, strength, and location will, unfortunately, not be known for a few more days. In fact, we may start to get more reliable, consistent data within the next 24 hours. Stay tuned, and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deacon Anderson Hines
Bryan mother loses unborn baby due to COVID-19
Preston Todd, 23, and Alexandrea Fontes, 24
Bryan pair facing several felony drug charges after CSPD raids
Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment
Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment
Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department...
Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant

Latest News

8/25
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 8/25
8/25
Wednesday Morning Tropical Update 8/25
The event will feature a number of speakers, including Brazos Valley elected officials and...
Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention partnering with Promises Brazos Valley to host outreach event next week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands