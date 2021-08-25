Tropical wave could turn into developed Gulf system by the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eyes remain focused on a tropical wave in the Caribbean that is essentially the skeleton for what could be a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. In fact, multiple forecast models highlight the chance for tropical development in some fashion by the end of the week or early in the weekend. Forecasters are the National Hurricane Center are monitoring the same, placing development odds on the high end of the medium scale. Here is what the agency said about this tropical wave, as of the Tuesday evening update:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days from a tropical wave currently located over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development of the low if it remains over water, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

Development odds at the time were placed at 20% (low) over the next 48 hours and 60% (medium) over the next 5 days. This tropical wave is expected to encounter mid-to-upper level winds once it reaches the Western Caribbean and very deep, warm water in the northern portions of the basin -- both conducive to the development of a tropical system.

As of this time, without a well-defined area of circulation, there is not much data for forecast models to grasp and create a consistent or accurate forecast 5 to 7 days out. Data has suggested a tropical system making landfall of various strengths, anywhere from the Texas / Mexico border near Brownsville to the Middle Texas Coast to Central Lousiana. Exact impacts, strength, and location will, unfortunately, not be known for a few more days.

More details about what is known and what will be monitored in the coming days are included in the video above.

The next tropical systems that received names will be called Ida, Julian, and Kate.

