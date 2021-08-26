Advertisement

6th Man Club hosting banquet, practice breakfast for members

TAMU Basketball
TAMU Basketball
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the official Texas A&M men’s basketball support group, 6th Man, are invited to the Tipoff Banquet to meet the team, coaching staff and hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year.

The banquet will take place on Oct. 29 and those who join the club can choose from three levels- All Star, All-SEC and All American.

Members of the club will also have the opportunity to watch practice on Oct. 30, with breakfast included.

Members will receive a tickets to the Tipoff Banquet as well as 6th Man Club gear and the Year 3 token. All-SEC members receive the aforementioned items as well as an additional ticket and #getBETTER water bottle, and All-American members will receive additional 6th Man Club gear.

Those looking to join can email bstous@athletics.tamu or call the basketball office at 979-845-4531.

