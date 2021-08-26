Aggie Highway / 249 Extension continues construction in Grimes County

STONEHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Highway 249 extension or Aggie Highway is still making progress in Grimes County. On Friday a big traffic switch is starting on Highway 105 as TxDOT works on the final segment.

When it’s finished it will connect FM 1774 just north of Todd Mission all the way to Highway 105 just east of Navasota. The last segment being built will be a non-tolled segment of 11 miles.

”Roads are always going to get people moving. Time is money so, we know, we know that for sure,” said Roland Royce of Royce Carpet Cleaning and Home Improvement. He owns a carpet cleaning business in Houston and also works in the Brazos Valley.

”Well building more roads I mean that’s fine if our taxes are going to go to anything I would probably go to a lot of roads, schools, hospitals stuff like that,” he said.

On Friday, TxDOT will shift a segment of Highway 105 to new single lanes as the project continues.

”We’re waiting for that to be over in 2023 and once that sets in from almost Downtown Houston out to the stoplight there at Highway 6 and 105 that’ll be the first traffic light on the 249,” said Joe Fauth, Grimes County Judge.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the new road will be good for emergency response as well.

”It’ll be helpful for first responders and of course all the southern end of the county naturally and towards Navasota and then towards the south end of the county,” Sowell said.

A new tolled section opened earlier this year connecting FM 1774 to the Magnolia area. Drivers like Roland are glad this new segment is not a toll road.

”If I’m here and I’ve got to go somewhere north it’ll be a lot faster,” said Royce. “That will help us get travel faster will help a lot. Especially coming out of Houston there’s just so much traffic, so much congestion.”

This last segment of the Aggie Highway is expected to be finished in late 2023.

TxDOT tells us this portion called Segment 2 costs more than $280 million.

Segment 1 cost more than $486 million.

