Advertisement

Aggie Highway / 249 Extension continues construction in Grimes County

A traffic switch on Highway 105 is happening Friday for the work.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Highway 249 extension or Aggie Highway is still making progress in Grimes County. On Friday a big traffic switch is starting on Highway 105 as TxDOT works on the final segment.

When it’s finished it will connect FM 1774 just north of Todd Mission all the way to Highway 105 just east of Navasota. The last segment being built will be a non-tolled segment of 11 miles.

”Roads are always going to get people moving. Time is money so, we know, we know that for sure,” said Roland Royce of Royce Carpet Cleaning and Home Improvement. He owns a carpet cleaning business in Houston and also works in the Brazos Valley.

”Well building more roads I mean that’s fine if our taxes are going to go to anything I would probably go to a lot of roads, schools, hospitals stuff like that,” he said.

On Friday, TxDOT will shift a segment of Highway 105 to new single lanes as the project continues.

”We’re waiting for that to be over in 2023 and once that sets in from almost Downtown Houston out to the stoplight there at Highway 6 and 105 that’ll be the first traffic light on the 249,” said Joe Fauth, Grimes County Judge.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the new road will be good for emergency response as well.

”It’ll be helpful for first responders and of course all the southern end of the county naturally and towards Navasota and then towards the south end of the county,” Sowell said.

A new tolled section opened earlier this year connecting FM 1774 to the Magnolia area. Drivers like Roland are glad this new segment is not a toll road.

”If I’m here and I’ve got to go somewhere north it’ll be a lot faster,” said Royce. “That will help us get travel faster will help a lot. Especially coming out of Houston there’s just so much traffic, so much congestion.”

This last segment of the Aggie Highway is expected to be finished in late 2023.

TxDOT tells us this portion called Segment 2 costs more than $280 million.

Segment 1 cost more than $486 million.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16 year old.
Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.
Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County
Burleson County's Chief Deputy and his wife shared an update on his road to recovery after...
Burleson County’s Chief Deputy, wife discuss road to recovery following shooting

Latest News

Sexual Assault Resource Center of Brazos Valley needs community support after cuts to funding.
Sexual Assault Resource Center of Brazos Valley needs community support after cuts to funding
4:20 pm Update from the National Hurricane Center
Tropical Depression Nine strengthens into Tropical Storm Ida
4pm Forecast from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Depression Nine
Tropical Depression Nine strengthens into Tropical Storm Ida
MSC OPAS logo
MSC OPAS postpones Barricade Boys, moves season opener to Oct. 20