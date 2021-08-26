Advertisement

Bryan ISD superintendent named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD

Dr. Christie Whitbeck could be rejoining the district she worked at before moving to Bryan.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck could be headed back to familiar territory.

Fort Bend ISD named Whitbeck the lone finalist in a Thursday board meeting. Six board members approved, while one abstained.

“I am fully committed to a smooth transition, to working with the team, to working with the board, to make everything as easy as it can be during this difficult time,” Whitbeck told Fort Bend trustees Thursday.

Trustees from Fort Bend met with Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, councilmembers, bond steering committee and BISD staff this week. They’ll need to wait 21 days before the hire can be official, to abide by the Texas Public Information Act, Government Code Section 552.126.

Whitbeck has been the superintendent in Bryan since 2017. Prior to joining BISD, Whitbeck was the Deputy Superintendent for Fort Bend ISD from 2013-2017.

