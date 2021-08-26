Caribbean disturbance became more organized Wednesday. Here’s what could happen next

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The area of interest in the Caribbean -- dubbed Invest 99L -- started to obtain that tropical look Wednesday. As of the Wednesday evening update, the National Hurricane Center placed a 50% chance for development into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours and a high 80% chance over the next 3 to 5 days. Here was the latest from the agency, as of 7pm:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea during the next day or so from a tropical wave= currently located north of Colombia. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form late this week or over the weekend. The system is expected to move northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, where conditions are expected to be favorable for additional development. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible through the weekend in portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula. In addition, this system could bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas late this weekend and early next week. However, uncertainty remains large since the system has yet to form. Interests in these areas should closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to fly into the system Thursday afternoon to help get a better understanding of the structure of the system and to gather data to ingest into tropical forecast models.

Ensemble guidance (one model running a myriad of solutions & possibilities) has shifted away from S. TX & Mexico, but still keeps Middle Texas to Gulf Shores Coast as an option.



As mentioned above, well-defined center is the starting point to a better forecast #99L pic.twitter.com/4nFQJ8aATb — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 26, 2021

With a semblance of a circulation becoming more apparent late Wednesday, the evening suite of tropical forecast models made a general shift toward the central or eastern reaches of Lousiana as a possible center of impact by Sunday or Monday. Still, the well-defined area of circulation is key. Without it -- even though there seems to be consensus -- there remains uncertainty. In the second tweet above is a look at an ensemble forecast for the future of this tropical system. What an ensemble does is take the starting point and then run several iterations of the same model accounting for different variables, interactions, and situations. While there has been a shift east away from Mexico and the South Texas Coast through the day, there is still a spread of possible impacts anywhere from Middle Texas Coast to Gulf Shores.

Forecast uncertainties should start to slowly fade as a well-defined system forms in the Caribbean or Gulf in the coming days. (KBTX)

As this system becomes better defined and likely forms over the next day or so, better understanding of where, how strong, and what impacts may occur will come along with it.

More details of what we know as of Wednesday evening are included in the video above.

