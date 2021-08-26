Caught on camera: Customer bolts from College Station store with cell phones

Advertisement

The owner of a cell phone shop in College Station is asking for the public's help identifying the person who took off with two cell phones Wednesday afternoon.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a cell phone shop in College Station is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who took off with two cell phones Wednesday afternoon.

The theft happened at All Phone Toys & Repairs on Church Street in Northgate.

In the video, the suspect is seen speaking with the store’s owner and asks to see a couple of cell phones from the counter. When the owner turned his back, the person grabbed the devices and took off running. The phones taken were an iPhone XS Max and iPhone X.

Shaik Rahman tells KBTX that police were called and a report was filed.

If you know anything about this, please call the College Station Police Department.

