College Station fire vehicle gets clipped at busy intersection following crash

The driver that caused the crash was issued two citations by police.
The driver that caused the crash was issued two citations by College Station police.
The driver that caused the crash was issued two citations by College Station police.(Photo courtesy: Jamie Pope)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was seriously hurt Monday evening following a multi-vehicle crash on University Drive involving a College Station Fire Department vehicle.

Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. at University and Glenhaven when the driver of an SUV attempted to make a left-hand turn from the eastbound lanes on a yellow light into a parking lot. The SUV was hit by a westbound car that had a green light.

The collision caused the SUV to spin clockwise about 360-degrees before its front impacted the front of the fire response vehicle that was parked at the light.

The driver of the SUV was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury and issued citations for failing to yield right of way and for having no driver’s license.

A spokesman for the fire department sent us this statement:

“One of our reserve command vehicles, a Chevy pick-up, driven by a firefighter who was not responding to a call at the time, was hit by another vehicle while he waiting at a light. This was a secondary collision caused by a collision in the intersection of Glenbhaven and University. The firefighter was not injured and the department vehicle had minor damage to the front bumper.”

