College Station fire vehicle gets clipped at busy intersection following crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was seriously hurt Monday evening following a multi-vehicle crash on University Drive involving a College Station Fire Department vehicle.

Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. at University and Glenhaven when the driver of an SUV attempted to make a left-hand turn from the eastbound lanes on a yellow light into a parking lot. The SUV was hit by a westbound car that had a green light.

The collision caused the SUV to spin clockwise about 360-degrees before its front impacted the front of the fire response vehicle that was parked at the light.

The driver of the SUV was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury and issued citations for failing to yield right of way and for having no driver’s license.

A spokesman for the fire department sent us this statement:

“One of our reserve command vehicles, a Chevy pick-up, driven by a firefighter who was not responding to a call at the time, was hit by another vehicle while he waiting at a light. This was a secondary collision caused by a collision in the intersection of Glenbhaven and University. The firefighter was not injured and the department vehicle had minor damage to the front bumper.”

