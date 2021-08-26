College Station woman shares why she changed her mind, decided to get vaccinated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station mom and realtor who was not planning on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 shared her journey on Facebook on how and why she changed her mind.

In her post, Nina Montelongo said she has “zero education or training in medicine,” and decided to talk to the experts about this decision.

The post received more than 500 likes and 87 comments, something Montelongo says she wasn’t expecting to have happen.

Confession: I wasn’t planning on getting vaccinated. Honestly, I didn’t love the idea. Ya know, I did my “research” and... Posted by Nina Montelongo on Thursday, August 19, 2021

She shared with KBTX that she was hesitant to get the vaccine, even after having family members and friends get sick and pass away from COVID-19, but when one of her best friends, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was admitted to the ICU with COVID, she decided to make some calls.

“I visited with our family pediatrician. I gained a better understanding of how the vaccine functions and then…guess what? I changed my mind,” she said in the post.

She said she couldn’t help but feel like if she were to get sick and be hospitalized away from her daughters, or pass the virus onto them, that it would be her fault for not doing more to protect them. After hearing the facts from people she trusted, she decided to get the shot.

When asked how she was feeling, Montelongo responded, “Great!”

She said she has not experienced any side effects or symptoms and that she’s feeling relieved.

Montelongo emphasized that although she does believe that deciding to get vaccinated is every person’s personal choice, she is encouraging anyone who is still on the fence about it to call their doctors and other people they trust and talk things through.

You can watch the full News 3 Now interview with Montelongo in the video below.

