Advertisement

COVID in Context: Cumulative virus death rate increases slightly for local people under 40; decreases for people 70+

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In one year of the pandemic, KBTX calculated the COVID-19 death rate of each reported age group, using the percentage of confirmed cases in Brazos County that resulted in a fatality (as reported by the Brazos County Health District).

Five months later, the cumulative death rate for each age group can be calculated again. If the percentage is in blue, the rate has decreased. If the percentage is in red, the rate has increased.

Per BCHD data
Per BCHD data(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries
“We are working diligently to identify and bring the suspect to justice,” said Chief Keven...
Teen fatally shot in Huntsville
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.
Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County
Burleson County's Chief Deputy and his wife shared an update on his road to recovery after...
Burleson County’s Chief Deputy, wife discuss road to recovery following shooting

Latest News

A man commented on mask mandates at a school board stripped down to his boxers to illustrate a...
Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point
A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
'Help wanted' signs are outside businesses all over in Waikiki
Businesses look to ease worker shortage with enhanced jobless aid set to end
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Health officials say at-home COVID-19 tests not as accurate, need confirmation, as local testing sites close