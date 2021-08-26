COVID in Context: Cumulative virus death rate increases slightly for local people under 40; decreases for people 70+

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In one year of the pandemic, KBTX calculated the COVID-19 death rate of each reported age group, using the percentage of confirmed cases in Brazos County that resulted in a fatality (as reported by the Brazos County Health District).

Five months later, the cumulative death rate for each age group can be calculated again. If the percentage is in blue, the rate has decreased. If the percentage is in red, the rate has increased.

Per BCHD data (KBTX)

