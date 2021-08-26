Advertisement

Find your ‘furever’ friend this National Dog Day

Thursday is going to the dogs!
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Celebrate man’s best friend on Thursday for National dog day, and help Aggieland Humane Society empty the shelter this weekend through their adoption event, “Clear the Shelter.”

Currently Aggieland Humane says the shelter is seeing a lot of animals.

“It’s just that time of year, summer in the Brazos Valley. We see a lot of strays and of course, this time of year people are busier, busy with back to school and everything,” said Darby McKenzie, Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator.

To help these animals find their “furever” homes this Thursday to Saturday, the shelter is hosting a fee-waived adoption event.

“[Having people come in and adopt] helps us clear out the shelters and make space for other pets that are going to be in need,” said Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director, Jennifer Young.

The goal of the event is to empty the shelter by closing time on Saturday.

All dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies will be available for adoption. Click here to see the available pets.

The shelter is currently following CDC guidelines, so adoption applications must be submitted and approved before you come and look at a pet, according to McKenzie. Click here to access an application.

Additionally, face masks will be required in all indoor areas regardless of vaccination status, according to Aggieland Humane Society.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They are open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries
“We are working diligently to identify and bring the suspect to justice,” said Chief Keven...
Teen fatally shot in Huntsville
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.
Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County
Burleson County's Chief Deputy and his wife shared an update on his road to recovery after...
Burleson County’s Chief Deputy, wife discuss road to recovery following shooting

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 8/26
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 8/26
Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
COVID in Context: Aug. 26
COVID in Context: Cumulative virus death rate increases slightly for local people under 40; decreases for people 70+
Nina Montelongo is encouraging anyone who is hesitant about getting the vaccine to call their...
College Station woman shares why she changed her mind, decided to get vaccinated