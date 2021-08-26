Find your ‘furever’ friend this National Dog Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Celebrate man’s best friend on Thursday for National dog day, and help Aggieland Humane Society empty the shelter this weekend through their adoption event, “Clear the Shelter.”

Currently Aggieland Humane says the shelter is seeing a lot of animals.

“It’s just that time of year, summer in the Brazos Valley. We see a lot of strays and of course, this time of year people are busier, busy with back to school and everything,” said Darby McKenzie, Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator.

To help these animals find their “furever” homes this Thursday to Saturday, the shelter is hosting a fee-waived adoption event.

“[Having people come in and adopt] helps us clear out the shelters and make space for other pets that are going to be in need,” said Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director, Jennifer Young.

The goal of the event is to empty the shelter by closing time on Saturday.

All dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies will be available for adoption. Click here to see the available pets.

The shelter is currently following CDC guidelines, so adoption applications must be submitted and approved before you come and look at a pet, according to McKenzie. Click here to access an application.

Additionally, face masks will be required in all indoor areas regardless of vaccination status, according to Aggieland Humane Society.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They are open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

