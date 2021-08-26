Friends of the Library hosting Young Readers Book Sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Friends of the Library will host its annual Young Readers Book Sale Saturday at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Downtown Bryan.

The book sale is one of two semi-annual events that the nonprofit hosts to raise money for projects at libraries across Bryan and College Station.

“Our Young Readers Book Sale, which is kind of very specialized, is for children birth to 12 years old, about reading levels in that range. We have over a thousand books that we have gotten in since June when we started collecting after the pandemic,” said Sharron Rosedahl, Friends of the Library Board Member. “The money that we make from these sales goes right back into helping the library. It purchases titles for them that they might want that wasn’t included in their budgets. It helps to fund events that go on. If something comes up and they need to have funds for it that weren’t in the budget, it helps with that.”

The sale will be on the second floor of the library. Doors open on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. for Friends of the Library members and 10:00 a.m. for the general public. Booklovers can fill a shopping bag for $20 until 2:00 p.m. Individual books prices are $1 per hardback and 50 cents per paperback.

The Friends of the Bryan+College Station Public Library System (friendsbcs.org) will hold its annual Young Readers Book... Posted by Bryan College Station Public Library System on Thursday, August 12, 2021

For more information, visit

friendsbcs.org/book-sales

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.