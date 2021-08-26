Advertisement

Gittens ‘jumps’ at chance to deliver invocation to A&M Board of Regents

The Texas A&M Board of Regents met Thursday, and Aggie Olympian and NCAA Champion Tyra Gittens...
The Texas A&M Board of Regents met Thursday, and Aggie Olympian and NCAA Champion Tyra Gittens delivered the invocation prior to their meeting.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Board of Regents met Thursday, and Aggie Olympian and NCAA Champion Tyra Gittens delivered the invocation prior to their meeting.

Tyra said it was a great honor to be asked and appreciated the opportunity to speak in front of such a distinguished group of Aggies.

Afterward, Tyra spoke about her Olympic experience and how special it was to see her lifelong dream fulfilled.

“When you dream of something every day since you were small, and I know we all have dreams and goals, but when you dream of it and you speak it. Like no one ever could have told me I wasn’t going to do it. I believed it like I believe I’m human. The work that all of us put in, it’s the most reassuring. The most, I’m going to start crying, because it is something that is really hard to explain,” said Gittens.

Tyra represented Trinidad and Tobago in the long jump and finished 10th in the world.

She says she’s looking forward to competing in the Heptathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By the way after the games, Tyra got engaged - so August has been a big emotional month for her.

