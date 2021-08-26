Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Academia working with producers for best possible outcomes

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every now and then, you’ll hear of the term “public-private partnerships”: Businesses working alongside local government, or even academia, to unite around a certain mission. One of the ways that’s on display as at the world’s largest beef convention every year.

“What happens when the supply chain for the food system we eat gets disrupted?” Cliff Lamb, Department Head of Animal Science at Texas A&M University, asks. “Labor force is an issue, immigration causes issues to the supply chain... there are lots of other issues outside of just general production that have an impact on how we produce food and how we are food secure in the country.”

There’s a lot more to consider than just getting from farm to market in agriculture. Lamb is focused on giving his students and researchers everything they need to know about being better animal scientists, and their attendance at the Beef Cattle Short Course every year is crucial.

“Not just in terms of how we produce those animals and how we create value in those animals, but what are some of the things that are going to affect us in the future? We look at climates and what/how is that going to affect us from a drought standpoint or a rainfall standpoint?”

Lamb says Animal Science can mean biology, earth science, and even political science.

“There’s going to be discussions on policy, so making sure we know what policies are going to be coming out and having positive or negative impact on livestock producers [is important].”

Lamb says this is the culmination of an important partnership with academia and producers.

“Many of our faculty members are also here right, learning from some of the best people, they’re doing a lot of the educating, but our hope is that we’re learning too at the same time. Understanding what people are going through is important to being able to teach them. So, if we know what they’re dealing with we can actually go and teach them.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries
“We are working diligently to identify and bring the suspect to justice,” said Chief Keven...
Teen fatally shot in Huntsville
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.
Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County
Burleson County's Chief Deputy and his wife shared an update on his road to recovery after...
Burleson County’s Chief Deputy, wife discuss road to recovery following shooting

Latest News

Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
COVID in Context: Aug. 26
COVID in Context: Cumulative virus death rate increases slightly for local people under 40; decreases for people 70+
Nina Montelongo is encouraging anyone who is hesitant about getting the vaccine to call their...
College Station woman shares why she changed her mind, decided to get vaccinated
COVID in Context: Aug. 26
COVID in Context: Aug. 26