Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -- The Bryan Vikings were able to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 20-16 with a 2nd place finish in District 12-6A.

Head Coach Ross Rogers welcomes back 16 starters and several of them will bring multiple years of varsity experience into their senior campaigns.

Malcom Gooden comes into his junior season at quarterback with some weapons to work with on the offensive side of things, while defensive lineman Tanner Allen and linebacker Nic Caraway will look to improve on last year’s defense which has Bryan believing they can win on Friday nights.

“Oh it was amazing,” said Caraway. “Coming into the season we were ranked last in our district. We ended up tying for second. We get to the playoffs and we’re playing a very good team and we ended up doing pretty good on defense. We never got it rolling on offense, but it was an amazing experience,” concluded the Viking linebacker.

“I think we definitely shocked them and I think this year we are picked even lower down in the district, but I think we are going to prove them wrong again,” continued Bryan Defensive Lineman Tanner Allen.

“I feel like we have more expectations and nobody really expected it from us last year and this year we worked. It’s nice to know that people are finally recognizing what we are doing,” explained Bryan Defensive Back & Running Back Du’wayne Paulhill..

“The expectations are very high since we had a good season last year and. we are just improving and wanting to grow on that. We are really just focusing on going further because we have a good class and looking to do something for the Bryan Vikings,” wrapped up Bryan Quarterback Malcom Gooden.

The Vikings will be without their Hall of Fame Coach Ross Rogers on Friday. He’s recovering from Covid-19 and expects to return to the team next week. Bryan’s game against Lucas Lovejoy kicks off at 7 at Waco ISD Stadium.