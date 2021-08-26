MSC OPAS postpones Barricade Boys, moves season opener to Oct. 20

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC OPAS is pushing their opening day back and postponing the Barricade Boys concert.

Due to international travel restrictions, the cast and crew of The Barricade Boys, a West End supergroup, are currently unable to travel to the United States. The performance was set to open the OPAS “Let’s Get Together” season on Sept. 14. Now, they will perform April 22, 2022.

Tickets for the Barricade Boys will be automatically moved to the new date, according to OPAS. Current ticket holders do not need to do anything.

“While we are obviously disappointed by this news, we understand that these are the times we are in right now and we continue to remain flexible. The artists’ health and safety are of most importance. We look forward to getting back together in Rudder in October with the rock n’ roll sounds of Broadway star Michael Cavanaugh,” said Anne Black, OPAS Executive Director.

The rest of the 2021 fall program will go on as scheduled, with Tony Award nominee Michael Cavanaugh opening the season on Oct. 20. To see the additional programs coming to Rudder this fall, visit www.MSCOPAS.org.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.