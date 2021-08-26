Advertisement

Next tropical depression likely to form Thursday

System will move into Gulf of Mexico this weekend
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an early Thursday morning special update from the National Hurricane Center, forecasters noted an increased chance that we see our next tropical depression before the end of the day.

The already much talked about tropical wave has shown signs of organization over the past 12 hours. Already dumping rain over Jamaica, the system will move northwest toward the Cayman Islands and potentially Cuba by the end of the week, then into the Gulf of Mexico after that.

Confidence is growing that we will find at least a tropical depression-strength system by that point. While intensity is still uncertain at this point, this looks more likely to impact somewhere along the Gulf Coast by early next week.

As far as track, it looks less likely now to impact Mexico and deep South Texas, but Texas, Louisiana, and even the Mississippi Coast still needs monitoring.

This will be a crucial next ~24 hours for model data as a Hurricane Hunter flies into the system today and a more organized center will mean a better initialization for model data.

Eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend for potential rain chances for next week.
Eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend for potential rain chances for next week.(KBTX)

