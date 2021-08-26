Advertisement

Parents name baby born on Afghan evacuation flight after plane

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby born on a U.S. military flight fleeing Afghanistan has been named after the aircraft.

The flight was on its way to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday when the mother went into labor before the flight landed.

“They named the little girl Reach and they did so because the call sign of the C-17 aircraft that flew them from Qatar to Ramstein was Reach. So, that child’s name will forever be Reach,” said Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command.

“As you can well imagine, being an Air Force fighter pilot, it’s my dream to watch that young child called Reach grow up to be a U.S. citizen and fly United States Air Force fighters in our Air Force.”

The mother and baby are at a medical facility where they’re listed in good condition.

The Pentagon says approximately 88,000 evacuees have left Afghanistan since the evacuation started.

Still, thousands more are trying to get out of the country before the scheduled withdrawal of U.S. forces next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries
“We are working diligently to identify and bring the suspect to justice,” said Chief Keven...
Teen fatally shot in Huntsville
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.
Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County
Burleson County's Chief Deputy and his wife shared an update on his road to recovery after...
Burleson County’s Chief Deputy, wife discuss road to recovery following shooting

Latest News

A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
Hospitals face staffing shortages during pandemic
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status