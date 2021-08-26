Passing times of rain and a few rumbles are back!

Plenty to keep tabs on as we move to the weekend and next week. Starting upfront: Wednesday brought spots of rain back to the Brazos Valley! Granted few and far between to start, however an influx of moisture is filling the atmosphere which is expected to lead to more passing scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder by and after sunset. While many remain dry, a few roaming areas of wet weather are not ruled out through sunrise Thursday. Another slug of moisture is slated to move east to west Thursday afternoon, this time utilizing the heat of the day. Scattered to numerous areas of rain and thunderstorms are expected to pop up at a 50% coverage by the mid-afternoon to early evening hours. Copy and paste that into Friday as well -- this time with a higher moisture content that could yield some healthy downpours at times. No day through Sunday is a washout, but lighting and heavy rain may have outdoor events sent inside for 30-45minutes at a time.

On to early next week: there are way more questions in the forecast than answers at this moment. A tropical wave is becoming more organized in the Caribbean, moving north-northwest and pointed at the Gulf of Mexico. What we know is that a tropical system develops ahead or by the weekend. That system is expected to strengthen in the Gulf this weekend to very early next week. What we do not know at this time is where exactly it heads, how strong it will get, or where the impacts will fall. For now, the National Hurricane Center as mentioned that residents from Texas to Louisiana should be on the lookout for possible tropical weather sometime between late weekend and early week (likely landfall around Monday late or Tuesday). Something to keep in mind, but not take to the bank for the Brazos Valley as of yet. Once this system forms in the next 24-48 hours, forecast data should get better and the picture should be clearer for where this next tropical concern is headed.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and an isolated storm before midnight. Low: 75. Wind: Calm.

