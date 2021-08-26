Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16 year old.
Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.
Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County
Burleson County's Chief Deputy and his wife shared an update on his road to recovery after...
Burleson County’s Chief Deputy, wife discuss road to recovery following shooting

Latest News

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.
Introducing Alona, TSA’s cutest canine
Aggie Highway / 249 Extension continues construction in Grimes County
Sexual Assault Resource Center of Brazos Valley needs community support after cuts to funding.
Sexual Assault Resource Center of Brazos Valley needs community support after cuts to funding
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops