Rep. Raney: “We need to be careful what we jump into” as Gov. Abbott adds vaccine mandates to special session agenda

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday he’s adding the question of government-issued vaccine mandates to the Special Session agenda of the Texas legislature.

The announcement came at the same time Abbott issued another executive order prohibiting any government entity in the state from issuing a vaccine mandate, but this addition to the agenda appears to signal the governor would like the state legislature to also express its stance on the issue.

Although he says he hasn’t made up his mind on how he’ll vote yet, Rep. John Raney (R-District 14) says he tends to be in favor of Texans making their own choices.

“My typical reaction is not to be in favor of mandates, and I guess that’s because I don’t know everyone’s pre-existing condition,” Raney said. “I don’t know what their concerns are. I don’t know what their religious belief is.”

Abbot said in a press release vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, but Raney says he’s still unsure if it’s their place to say one way or another.

“We need to be careful of what we jump into,” Raney said. “Sometimes, I think a lot of this should be left up to the localities and let the local people decide, and us stay out of it. I think we’d be safer doing that.”

The Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval on Monday, a step that some of the vaccine hesitant say will make them more motivated to get it. Raney says he doesn’t see it having much of an impact on the legislature’s deliberations.

“From my standpoint, I think the experience that we’ve had with all these millions of doses of vaccine, whether it be Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson or whomever, would indicate that they are pretty successful,” Raney said. “My personal experience is that they are successful.”

Raney says while he tends to be against mandates, he does encourage people to get vaccinated. He believes his decision to get the vaccine is a big reason why he was asymptomatic when he tested positive for COVID-19 back in May.

“I do believe that everyone who does not have some kind of a problem that would keep them from getting an immunization, I think they should,” Raney said. “I have lost some friends from COVID. I know other people who have lost friends from COVID. I can’t think of anything any worse. I do believe that the vaccine is helpful, and I can just only say that because of my own experience. I don’t believe there’s as much risk with the immunization as there is risk with the sickness.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.