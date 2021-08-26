Rogers will miss season opener after testing positive for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School head football coach Ross Rogers will miss the Vikings season opener Friday night against Lucas Lovejoy after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bryan defensive coordinator Bret Paige will serve as the Vikings’ interim head coach. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge and a step up in adversity for all of us,” said Page. “Coaching through last year having coaches that weren’t able to coach, kids that weren’t able to play we kept having to tell the kids next man up and in these times it’s not always the next player up you are talking about sometimes it’s the next coach. I am excited to take on the challenge. I have a bunch of good guys around me that do a great job with our kids and happy that Ross has the trust in me to take on this role. I am just excited to try to do the best I can for the team so we can come out with a victory.”

Rogers told KBTX Sports Wednesday evening that, “I’ve just had no energy over the last three days and have felt achy like you do when you have the flu,” said Rogers.

The 10 year Bryan head coach expects to be back for the Vikings match-up with College Park on September 3.

Bryan’s game against Lucas Lovejoy is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

