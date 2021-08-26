Scattered splashes and a few rumbles

Another afternoon where spotty pop-up rain and a few quick thunderstorms filled the radar screen of the Brazos Valley. Forecast guidance has been pretty insistent on bringing a cluster of non-severe storms through the area this evening between 7pm and midnight. Heavy rain and frequent lightning may bring some noise by as we are settling in for the evening. Friday brings a healthy mix of sun and clouds and another chance for scattered (mainly) afternoon and early evening rain. An area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf into South Texas will try and fling that scattered wet weather as far north as our backyard. Any Friday evening plans / Friday night football games may have an isolated downpour that slows the beginning, but any activity should generally come to an end with the loss of daytime heat.

Tropical Depression Nine -- soon to be Tropical Storm Ida -- formed earlier Thursday, with the center close to Jamacia. Due to that center coming together further east, Texas has all but been removed from the forecast cone, with a possible major hurricane making landfall on the Louisiana or Mississippi coast by late weekend. Assuming the forecast holds, hotter and drier weather is expected as Ida passes to the east of the Brazos Valley. For now, assuming what we know, a very small chance for rain and highs in the upper 90s are in the works for the first half of the upcoming week. High pressure moving north of Texas next week will keep hot and generally dry days in the forecast into Labor Day Weekend.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before 12am. Low: 75. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and an isolated storm before midnight. Low: 75. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.