Texas A&M Women’s Tennis adds new staff member

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bjorn Thomson, the former Aggie men’s tennis standout, was named to the Texas A&M women’s tennis staff as a volunteer assistant coach, head coach Mark Weaver announced Thursday.

Thomson played as one of the primary doubles options for the men’s tennis team as a graduate in 2021. He and his partner Juan Carlos Aguilar finished with a 13-10 overall record in doubles play. They also recorded eight victories against nationally ranked competition. Thomson ended up ranking No. 9 in the final ITA Doubles Poll of the season, according to 12th Man Athletics.

Besides playing doubles, Thomson received eight victories in singles as well.

“I am incredibly excited to start working with the women’s team,” Thomson said. “Being able to stay involved with Texas A&M Athletics is a fantastic opportunity, and I am very thankful for Mark [Weaver] and Jordan [Szabo] for allowing me to be a part of the team. I think that we have a chance to do something special this year. We have a great group of women and coaches, so we will do our best to make our fellow Aggies proud.”

This will be Thomson’s first dip into coaching.

Thomson is a native of Birmingham, United Kingdom, and is currently pursuing his Master of Education degree at Texas A&M in sport and fitness administration and management. Before coming to Texas A&M, Thomson was a standout player on the Texas Tech Red Raider men’s tennis squad from 2016 to 2020, compiling a program-record 88 doubles wins, two selections to the All-Big 12 First Team and yet another ITA Doubles All-America accolade. Thomson graduated from Texas Tech in 2020 with a Bachelor’s degree in Sport Management, additionally serving as the President of the Big 12 Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee during his time in Lubbock.

